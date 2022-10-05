Dealerships report September business performance

Dealerships on average fared nearly the same vs. their business plan in September as they did in August, according to the latest exclusive data from Powersports Business magazine.

A total of 24% of dealers who responded to the monthly 1-question survey reported that they were “Above plan” for September, down from 25% who responded in the same fashion during August.

The latest 1-question survey to dealership owners asked: “How would you characterize your dealership’s September business performance relative to plan? If you have multiple locations, please provide your overall assessment of September.

A total of 24% said they were “Above plan” in September, with 31% responding as being “On plan” for September, the same as August. A total of 45% of dealership owners responded as being “Below plan” for September, up from 44% during August.

Overall, 55% of dealership owners said they were “Above plan” or “On plan” for September, down from 56% who said the same for August.

For July, 66% of dealership owners reported being “Above plan” or “On plan.”

View the August report here.

Thanks again to all dealers who participated in this 5-10 second exercise.

