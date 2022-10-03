Dealers check out the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew

3KRTV joined representatives from Sports City Cyclery in Great Falls and Yellowstone Motorsports from Bozeman last week at Bull Run Ranch in Montana to demo the all-new Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew.

Chase Wadley from Yellowstone Motorsports discussed how fun the unit was in the diverse terrain and Scott Dailey from Sports City Cyclery commended the increased amount of space. They hit the trails a couple of days after the PSB team, so click on the image below to learn more about their impression of the power steering, dual clutch transmission and comfort of the side-by-side.

Click on the image below to watch the story:

Click on the image above to watch the KRTV story.