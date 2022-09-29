CEO Matt Homan: ‘World-class manufacturing’ at new Premier pontoons plant

Premier Marine celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate offices and manufacturing headquarters in Big Lake, Minnesota, this week. In just 10 months, the 85-acre parcel went from raw land to the new home of Premier Marine, manufacturer of industry-leading performance luxury pontoons. The new factory has the capacity to produce up to 5,000 boats annually.

The new 150,000 sq. ft. facility features state-of-the-art engineering and fabrication capabilities, and positions Big Lake as home to one of the most respected pontoon manufacturers in the marine industry.

Since being acquired by Envision Company in the spring of 2021, the company has experienced a significant makeover with new leadership, an extensive number of new hires, and now, a new home and manufacturing facility. A video showcasing the new space can be found here.

“Everyone is really excited,” said Premier Marine CEO Matt Homan. “First and foremost, this new facility really shows how much this company values its employees. We wanted a facility with world-class manufacturing capabilities, but we also wanted a work environment that was safer, offered vastly improved amenities, and a place we’re all proud to call home.”

The new facility features a throughput manufacturing design, that starts with raw materials at one end and a finished and rigged pontoon at the other. With 32-foot ceilings, dedicated forklift lanes, a combination of LED and natural lighting, enhanced air filtration and circulation, and modern equipment including state-of-the-art powder coating, every aspect of the manufacturing space is focused on safety, efficiency, and comfort. Employees will also enjoy personal locker space, shower rooms, an expansive lunch/break room with outside seating and grills, and a large, climate-controlled all-staff company meeting space.

“Our partners on this project have been tremendous,” Homan said. “Jack Grotkin and his team at R.J. Ryan Construction have battled through weather and ongoing supply chain issues to meet our deadline and have this place ready for our upcoming dealer meeting. We’re excited to show our dealers the new home for Premier Marine.”

Joining R. J. Ryan Construction on the construction team are partners Northland Concrete and Masonry, Distinctive Iron, Master Electric and COR5, Voson Plumbing, and Lampert Architects.

With the new facility operational, Premier will continue to seek talented, career minded individuals. The company offers premium incentives and benefits, career, and leadership development programs, and even an employee boat club where employees and their friends and family can enjoy time on the water. To apply or learn more visit pontoons.com.

Premier Marine is headquartered in Big Lake, Minnesota and owned by Chris Carlson’s Envision Company located in Elk River, Minnesota.

