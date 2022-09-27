Rider’s Advantage returns as Silver-level sponsor at Accelerate Conference

Rider’s Advantage, the fastest growing Powersports Finance and Insurance provider in the country, is returning to the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference as a Silver-level sponsor.

President Rob Hefner and his team will be on hand to engage with current and future dealers at the can’t-miss powersports dealer event of the year. Successful F&I/Business managers know that they can always make improvements and constantly look for ways to become more efficient and effective. They know that every failure is an opportunity to learn how to succeed and they will learn from every interaction they have with a customer. Learn how your dealership can maximize profitability with Rider’s Advantage heading into 2023.

Prior to the Nov. 14 kickoff of the Accelerate Conference at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Rider’s Advantage will host its own two-day series of training seminars. The Rider’s Advantage sessions will be held Nov. 13 and 14 at the Caribe Royale Resort.

Rider’s Advantage is built on world-class customer service and fast, fair and efficient claims adjudication. The Rider's Advantage team looks forward to opportunities to help its dealers at the Accelerate Conference.

Among the products you can learn more about from Rider’s Advantage at the Accelerate Conference are:

Extended Service Contract

Priority Maintenance

Tire and Wheel Protection On Road & Off Road

Lifetime Battery

Theft Protection

GAP Protection

Appearance Protection

Marine Vehicles

RVs

dFence GPS Security

Marine Lifetime Battery

RV Lifetime Battery

iTap Menu

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Here's a look at the inaugural event in 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta: