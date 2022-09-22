Join your dealership owner/GM peers at Accelerate Conference; dealers from 22 states on board

Powersports Business editors Dave McMahon and Madelyn Hubbard decide to go do some experiential reporting aboard the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew for a few days and the Accelerate Conference registration list sees a flurry of activity. I guess that means we need to push away from the desk and get out and ride more!

Big props to dealers, sponsors and industry members who have already signed up to join us at the 2022 PSB Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. The latest weekly update of registered dealers is below. As you can see, it's expanding westward with Colorado and North Dakota dealerships on board. And the North America map just about doesn't get any more north and east than Moncton, New Brunswick in Canada. Glad to have our Canadian PSB friends on board for the conference.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Riders Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

With less than two months until the conference, dealership staff from 22 different states and Canada have registered. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list).

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

Take a stroll through the 2022 Accelerate digs at the Caribe Royale in Orlando (and pretend that it's less than 2 Months Out!). The snow will fall soon enough; join your fellow dealers in Florida! Questions? dmcmahon at epgacceleration.com.

But there will only ever be one first Accelerate Conference!