Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew press intro? We’re in!

Powersports Business editors Dave McMahon and Madelyn Hubbard attended the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew press intro earlier this week, riding and driving the six-seater along the trails, creeks and slopes of Bull Run Ranch located in Cascade, Montana. The 15,000 acers of Montana countryside provided the perfect terrain to see what the ultra comfortable Crew model is all about.

Dave comfortably sits in the middle back seat of the Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew.

After a heavy rain the night before and a steady mist at the outset of the morning ride, the trails were remarkably muddy on Tuesday, showcasing the exceptional handling of the Crew model.

The Pioneer features a full-size, six-person cab, with model-specific features that make it the hardest-working side-by-side in Honda’s lineup. Dave and Madelyn both expressed the comfort of the middle back seat, arguably the best seat in the house (when not driving, of course).

Customers working on the farm or transporting teams from place to place will greatly benefit from the Crew model, which comfortably fits six full grown adults in the front and the back seats.

The Crew’s six-person cab is designed with a spacious second row, boasting a best-in-class 28 inches of leg room for a comfortable ride and easy vehicle entry and exit. A full-size cargo bed and front and rear under-seat storage provide substantial capacity for additional items. When the bed is loaded with tools and supplies, the selectable tow/haul mode and self-leveling rear suspension ensure a smooth and controlled ride. As with the rest of the Pioneer 1000 family, the Crew features a powerful 999cc parallel-twin engine and tough Dual Clutch Transmission, and it’s built with unmatched durability, quality and reliability.

“We’re excited to add the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew to our lineup of multipurpose side-by-sides,” Brandon Wilson, American Honda manager of Sports & Experiential, said. “Since 2016, the Pioneer 1000 platform has set the standard for flagship rec-utility side-by-sides, and the all-new Crew continues to raise the bar with additional capability and performance. With Honda’s renowned reliability and a long list of functional, innovative features, the Crew is a versatile workhorse that doesn’t compromise performance on the trail.”

The introduction of the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew provides a longer, roomier model that is ready to get the job done at worksites and ranches, and helps outdoors enthusiasts pursue pastimes like hunting and fishing.

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard takes the wheel of the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew deep in the heart of Bull Run Ranch in Cascade, Montana.