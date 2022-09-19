Arai and Tucker end business relationship

Arai Helmet and Tucker have decided to end their business relationship as of Sept. 16, 2022. The decision was based on the business plans of both companies. Tucker and Arai appreciate the long relationship they have enjoyed and wish each other the best in their future endeavors.

Dealers should contact Tucker about any pending orders with Tucker for Arai Helmet products or other helmet questions. Tucker will continue to sell through existing inventory of Arai Helmet products.

Dealers with questions about Arai Helmet products can contact the company at its Allentown, Pennsylvania, offices at dealers@araiamericas.com.