Honda to continue Service Impact Seminar tour in October

Honda has announced that the second leg of its 2022 Service Impact Seminar tour, set to cover the Western U.S., will take place in October and early November. The tour follows the successful completion of the its first leg, which covered the Northeastern and Midwestern states in July and August.

A traveling technical-training program, the Service Impact Seminar tour provides Honda dealership technicians a daylong hands-on education from highly capable instructors, on topics including Pioneer and Talon DCT, FOX Live Valve initialization and correction, electrical diagnosis, Pioneer 4WD diagnostics, Pioneer and Talon sub-transmission, MCS and iN overview, Gold Wing reverse and pairing and failure analysis. An outfitted Honda semitruck travels from city to city, simplifying attendance for Honda technicians in the local areas.

The tour's Western leg kicks off in Torrance, California, on October 10 and 11, and finishes in Spokane, Washington, on November 4. Following completion of the tour's Western leg, a South/Southeast leg of the tour will kick off in December.

"We're excited for our Service Impact Seminars tour to visit the Western states, where Honda has many important dealers," Chris Cox, senior manager of the Powersports Quality Center said. "This novel concept for technical training, in which the training comes to the technicians rather than vice-versa, has proven to be very effective and efficient for dealers. Our Service Impact Seminar semitruck is specially outfitted with equipment that allows hands-on training, and there's a classroom component as well. Feedback from the Northeast/Midwest leg was very positive, with dealers reporting satisfaction with the level of training their technicians had undergone, and we're optimistic that Western dealers will find it beneficial as well.”

To reserve a spot, technicians should visit the Service Impact Seminar registration page. Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early.

2022 Honda Service Impact Seminars

Western U.S. Tour

Oct. 10/11: Torrance, CA

Oct. 14: San Diego, CA

Oct. 17/18: Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 21: Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 24/25: Sacramento, CA

Oct. 28: Portland, OR

Oct. 31/Nov. 1: Seattle, WA

Nov. 4: Spokane, WA