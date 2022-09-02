Dealerships report August business performance

A majority of powersports dealerships are coming off an August business performance that they ranked as either “On plan” or “Above plan,” according to the latest exclusive data from Powersports Business magazine.

The latest 1-question survey to dealership owners asked: “How would you characterize your dealership’s August business performance relative to plan? If you have multiple locations, please provide your overall assessment of August.

A total of 25% said they were above plan, with 31% responding as being on plan for August. A total of 44% of dealership owners said they were below plan for August.

That’s an average dealership performance decline from July, when 36% of dealership owners reported being above plan and 30% were on plan. View the July report here.

“The good news is that there’s another month to go during the quarter. The bad news is some manufacturers encountered headwinds during August that prevented dealers from delivering units,” said Dave McMahon, content director at Powersports Business. “We have been hearing in our conversations with powersports dealers that August seemed to trend downward compared to July, and this data validates those anecdotes. We’re appreciative once again of all the dealership owners who completed the survey.”

The sampling each month is from select dealerships in the U.S. The dealership owners who take the survey vary from month to month. And one dealer reported they posted their second-best August in the dealership's history. As always, this is a snapshot of national data. Thanks to the dealers who completed the one-question survey. - Dave

August 2022

Above plan – 25%

On plan – 31%

Below plan – 44%

July 2022

Above plan – 36%

On plan – 30%

Below plan – 34%