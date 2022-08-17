Parts Unlimited NVP only days away in Madison

For the first time since 2019, Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties will host the in-person North American NVP Product Expo at the Monona Terrace. It's time to pack that overnight bag and join us along the shores of Lake Monona in Madison, Wisconsin, later this month for what portends to be a can’t-miss weekend on Aug. 20-21.

The crew from Janesville is picking up right where they left off three years ago, when the Parts Canada sales team also joined in on the fun. That’s right – Parts, Drag and Parts Canada will be a force as they mix with dealers from across the country at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

Check out the Parts Unlimited post below:

LeMans Corp. event manager Kathy Sommervold told me there’s a buzz around the Janesville offices for weeks now. And they should be. Dealership staff members on hand will hand be engaging with over 30% more vendors and displays than they did in 2019. In fact, the expansion has added growth to a second floor for vendors at the Monona Terrace.

Incredibly, there will be over 270 vendor displays, the most ever for an NVP in Madison. That’s over 53,500 square feet of Parts Unlimited vendor partners who will be eager to talk shop with dealers.

Some of the top vendors will present to the LeMans Corp. sales team on Thursday and Friday prior to the expo opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. Product information seminars also begin then for dealers, with brands including Custom Dynamics, Fat Baggers, Feuling and Legend Suspensions ready with presentations.

The annual Bike Show/Meet & Greet happens on the rooftop of the Monona from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. New to Parts/Drag and haven’t been to the NVP? Don’t miss this part of it. Bikes will also be on hand from the King of the Baggers and BRL racing teams.

There’s plenty to like about Madison, and we’ll be checking out more of it downtown after the Meet & Greet for a Harley-Davidson vs. Sport bike stunt show. On Sunday, exclusive expo discounts and incentives will be on hand for dealers.

Be there or be square! New Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard and I will be taking your photo on the showfloor when you least expect it.