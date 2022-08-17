NPA relocates territory sales manager to Atlanta facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the transfer of Donny Erickson to Territory Sales Manager (TSM) Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina from his current role as TSM in southern Texas. As NPA expands its team of TSM professionals in the Eastern region, the territory realignment builds on Erickson’s expertise and allows him and the existing sales team at NPA to devote even more time to dealers.

The U.S. Army veteran began his enthusiasm for powersports as a boy riding his neighbor’s minibike. Now Erickson’s primary ride is a 1989 GSXR750. “It’s a privilege to work with my dealerships and the staff at NPA Atlanta who all share the same passion as I do for powersports. We have the same goal of growing the industry while making it easier to do business for everyone involved,” Erickson said.

Over Erickson’s twenty-year powersport career, he’s covered motorcycle performance product R&D, supply chain management, retail sales and territory sales management. December will mark Erickson’s 10th year at NPA as a TSM. Before his latest territory assignment, Erickson was a TSM for NPA Dallas. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of pushing a new territory to its fullest and being near the Rocky Mountains will be an additional bonus,” Erickson said.

Erickson enjoys working with dealers to provide guidance on specific inventory to buy, sell or auction using in-depth industry knowledge and NPA’s comprehensive value information and data services. “We are excited to have Donny explore growing our Tennessee and Carolina regions,” Mike Murray, vice president of sales said. “His industry knowledge, drive and outgoing personality have contributed to the success of NPA. He is an important asset who is part of why NPA remains the number one provider of auction services in the powersport industry. We are pleased to have him continue doing what he does best.”

The next NPA Atlanta auction will be held on August 19, with the preview day on August 18. Preview inventory at NPAuctions.com. Dealers can reach Donny at derickson@npauctions.com or 469.401.1378.