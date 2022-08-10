Suzuki and Tule partner to promote water usage app

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC, a manufacturer of motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs has collaborated with Tule Technologies Inc., to promote the new Tule Vision mobile app. Tule is an innovative agronomic technology company and its new iOS-based mobile app, combined with the durability, utility and performance of Suzuki’s KingQuad ATVs, provides the perfect tools for agricultural professionals to manage their water use in real-time.

The KingQuad provides a reliable and rugged performance for farmers as they ride through each field every week, looking for signs of pests and plant disease. With the addition of a front-mounted iPhone and Tule Vision, farmers can also monitor the thirstiness of their plants, providing more value from every pass through a field.

The Tule Vision app uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide growers with plant thirstiness readings, known as “leaf water potential readings” in farming. This information is critical in managing water resources on a vineyard, as well as managing irrigation during periods of extreme drought currently being experienced in many agricultural regions across the U.S.

Suzuki KingQuad ATVs and the Tule Vision app provide an excellent combination of technology and performance for users to scout for water stress in a vineyard easily and effectively, saving grape growers time and money. Suzuki is proud to help agricultural businesses implement new sustainability-focused technologies like Tule Vision to minimize water waste.



“We are very excited to see vineyard workers manage their resources more efficiently using Suzuki KingQuad ATVs in conjunction with the Tule Vision app,” Chase Rastegar, Suzuki’s Assistant Manager, National Sales and Dealer Development said. “This kind of collaboration between Suzuki and high-tech firms like Tule Technologies demonstrates how both Suzuki and Tule products complement each other and allow crop growers to become more efficient in their water management.”

“Computer Vision is the future of field scouting. Farmers are using every tool available to reduce agrichemical inputs and conserve water,” Tom Shapland, Tule’s CEO and Co-founder said. “Equipping the best-in-class ATV for farms and ranches, the Suzuki KingQuad, with cameras and computer vision is the latest frontier in sustainability for production agriculture.”



