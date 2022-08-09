National Powersport Auctions makes promotion

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has promoted Dustin (Dusty) Krepp as the new Eastern regional sales manager. In his new role, Krepp will continue to represent Pennsylvania dealers and the sales growth and leadership of the NPA eastern territory team.

Dusty Krepp

Powersports runs in his blood as he started riding at age four and still enjoys competing in hare scrambles with his brothers. Krepp started his career at his family’s powersport dealership as a kid, washing bikes and sweeping the parking lot. Through the years, he worked his way up to general manager. When his family sold their dealership, NPA was fortunate to have Krepp join the team as the Northeast Territory sales manager.

As a 25-year industry veteran, Krepp is ready to enter his new position.

“I look forward to working with our amazing team of Territory Sales Managers (TSMs) in the eastern region as we continue to grow our relationships with dealers and share the services NPA provides to help inventory needs,” Krepp said.

Krepp has been with NPA since 2011 and has done an exemplary job at managing and growing the Northeast. Originally his territory covered New England. Now from his Pennsylvania base, Krepp will work with the entire eastern region of Territory Sales Managers, which runs from the top of Maine to the tip of Florida and inland as far as Michigan down to Alabama.

“In his 11 years with NPA, Dusty has continuously shown integrity, passion, and dedication to his territory. With the growing NPA business and new Lakeland location, it came time for us to establish a regional sales manager position. We are excited to have Dusty in this new role as we continue to grow the region and the company,” said Mike Murray, Vice President of Sales.

The next NPA Philadelphia auction is Wednesday, Aug. 17, with the preview day on Aug. 16. Dealers can contact Dusty Krepp at dkrepp@npauctions.com or 716.353.3322.