Forest or Trail, Honda Pioneer 1000 models a step forward

The 2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Trail and Forest models have undergone refinements to further enhance the editions. Customers who enjoy the sport aspect of the recreational side of the Pioneer 1000 will opt for the Trail, while those who prefer trail riding will favor the Forest.

The 2022 models include revised transmission, suspension, electric power steering, protection and new and improved accessories. The transmission gear rations have been adjusted to allow users to pull larger loads. The suspension and electric power steering components have been altered to reduce steering effort for riders and reduce driving fatigue. Read the article to learn more about how the 2022 models have been fine-tuned.

