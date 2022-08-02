Sunrise Cycles gets boost from community engagement

Aaron Littman, vice president and general manager of Sunrise Cycles in Norfolk, Virginia, has been selected by Old Dominion University's Alumni Association as one of its 40 Under 40 Alumni for 2022.

Littman was recognized for his business achievements, as well as the impact that he has made and continues to make in his community. "When I actually got the email saying I was an honoree... it gives a little validation that I'm doing the right thing as a business owner," Littman said.

In 2021, after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, Sunrise Cycles hosted the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Supporting this event and other charities is important to Littman and his team. Read the article to learn more about Littman and the family business that he has been a part of since the age of 16.

