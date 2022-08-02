BRP announces opening of its first experience center

BRP has announced the launch of the very first BRP Experience Center, reflecting its commitment to making powersports accessible to all. In partnership with Fairmont Le Château Montebello, the Center will provide adventure enthusiasts with the opportunity to explore uncharted waters, experience the exhilaration of off-roading and have fun in the snow. Located in BRP’s home province of Quebec, the Center is accessible not only to guests of Fairmont Le Château Montebello, but to all who wish to discover or reconnect with the natural beauty of the region.

"The launch of this first BRP Experience Center is part of a global strategy introduced in 2019 that aims to promote access to our products and allow more people to enjoy unique recreational experiences," Simon Cazelais, director of Global Marketing Strategy and Innovation at BRP said. “The Montebello Center is our testing ground. It will allow us to interact directly with adventure enthusiasts to continuously refine our products and services. Ultimately, we hope to roll out this groundbreaking concept around the world by adding more breathtaking destinations!"

The experiences offered will be tailored to the seasons. Several watercraft and motorized vehicles await adventure enthusiasts at Fairmont Le Château Montebello, including Sea-Doo watercraft, the Sea-Doo Switch pontoon, Can-Am off-road ATVs or side-by-side vehicles. The Can-Am on-road Ryker Sport and Can-Am Spyder F3 will then be added to the fleet, followed by Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the winter. Excursions can be taken for a few hours or a full day for groups or individuals at the center. All excursions will be operated by B46 Adventures. In addition to their many years of experience in the wilderness adventure field, all B46 Adventures guides are AEQ certified and always put safety first.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello is an ideal partner for this new adventure due to its prime location that allows access to the majestic Ottawa River and amazon trails year-round. For over 90 years, Fairmont Le Château Montebello has been delivering an unrivaled resort experience to visitors. They will now have the added opportunity to discover the region through the BRP Experience Center.

“We are proud to partner with BRP, a world leader in powersports, thanks to the launch of the first BRP Experience Center at Fairmont Le Château Montebello,” Steve Chang, general manager at Fairmont Le Château Montebello said. “This new offering is in line with one of our core objectives to diversify the activities offered to our clients, and to showcase the Outaouais tourism industry.”

BRP has also offered adventure enthusiasts experiences through a worldwide network of BRPcertified outfitters for more than two years with its Uncharted Society adventures program. With over 100 outfitters and 147 adventures available in the U.S., Canada and Australia, beginners and experts alike can experience powersports. Like the BRP Experience Center, the program is designed to provide access to powersports for all adventure enthusiasts, to take them out of their comfort zone and venture into uncharted territory.