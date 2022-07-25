Side-by-side accessory brand enters snowmobile market

Powersports Business has learned that Pro Armor, the ATV and side-by-side accessory brand owned by Polaris, is expanding into the snow accessory market, beginning with the 2022-23 season. The product portfolio will initially be geared toward the mountain rider segment of the market.

This launch will be coupled with partnerships with top snowmobile athletes in the sport – including Chris Burandt, Dan Adams, Bret Rasmussen and Matt Entz – that will help drive product design, testing and validation, and ultimately, better accessories to help riders go farther, higher and deeper than they ever thought possible.

“Our goal is to expand the Pro Armor footprint into the snow market while staying true to the brand’s DNA by launching accessories for the high performance, backcountry sled rider,” said Andy Kroll, president of Pro Armor and former brand manager for Polaris snowmobiles. “Pro Armor has been delivering accessory solutions to riders for over 20 years, first to quad riders, more recently to side-by-side riders, and now to backcountry snow riders as well. Helping riders elevate their style and performance is in our DNA, and we’re excited to bring this passion to the snow community as well.”

The capabilities at Pro Armor extend from design all the way through manufacturing and distribution to allow riders to fully customize their ride from top to bottom. Pro Armor’s goal is to help make riders’ vehicles an extension of who they are and help them write the next story in their epic adventures.

Learn more at proarmor.com/en-us/snow/.