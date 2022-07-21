Industry supplier appoints new CEO

Mayville Engineering Company, MEC, has named Jagadeesh A. Reddy as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the company. MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing brand that provides a full suite of design, prototyping, tooling, production fabrication, coatings, assembly and aftermarket services.

The Company has also appointed Timothy L. Christen to the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, effective. Christen has been a member of the MEC Board of Directors since June 2016 and currently serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reddy to the MEC team,” said Christen. “He is an accomplished senior executive who brings 26 years of progressive leadership experience in leading global businesses. Jag has a deep understanding of the market dynamics that will be critical to driving the next phase of MEC’s growth. His proven expertise in strategy development, engineering, innovation, commercial and operating excellence make him ideally suited to drive sustainable, long-term growth. This unique combination of technology, operations, strategy, plus a proven track record of delivering improvements through lean initiatives, make Jag an ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the executive team as we drive growth and long-term value creation.”

"I am honored to join MEC as President and CEO,” said Reddy. “With increased focus on re-shoring and outsourcing by major OEMs, MEC has a critical role to play in helping our customers streamline supply chains and reduce lead times. With our continued focus on innovation and investments in manufacturing capabilities and lean initiatives, MEC is ideally positioned to take advantage of the growing market opportunities. I look forward to working closely with our talented MEC team and the Board to leverage the Company’s strengths and augment our industry leading position. My initial focus will be on accelerating our use of innovation and technology to help drive profitable growth and margin expansion, while cultivating a culture of high performance and accountability. I look forward to sharing our updated strategy and plans for 2023 and beyond later this year.”

Reddy served as a member of the senior leadership team at W.R. Grace starting in 2018. He most recently served as the head of W.R Grace’s Strategy and Growth function, as well as the Managing Director of its Advanced Refining Technologies hydroprocessing joint venture with Chevron. Before joining W.R. Grace, Reddy served as Vice President and General Manager at Water Technologies Strategic Business Unit, and as Vice President Corporate Strategy at Pentair PLC. Previously, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at ITT Corporation and its spin-off, Xylem Inc. He also held product management and Mergers and Acquisitions roles at Danaher Corporation and United Technologies. He started his career in manufacturing operations at Denso Corporation.

Reddy earned an MBA in finance and strategy from the Kellogg School of Management and a master’s in engineering management from the McCormick School of Engineering, both at Northwestern University. He also holds a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Sri Venkateswara University in India.

To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, retired Chairman, President and CEO Bob Kamphuis will remain in a consultative capacity through September 30, 2022.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to again thank and recognize Bob for his 17 years of dedicated service as Chairman, President and CEO, during which time he oversaw significant growth and our transition to a publicly traded company,” said Christen. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

