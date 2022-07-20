Polaris expands population of recall of certain 2020-22 RZR and General models

Polaris has expanded its population of certain 2020-2022 RZR and General models that are under recall. The steering wheel can separate and result in loss of control, posing crash hazards and serious injury, according to the company.

Some Polaris 2020-2022 RZR XP 1000, RZR XP Turbo, RZR Turbo S Velocity and General 1000 and General XP 1000 vehicles are under recall. Specifics are at the link below.

Expanded population – Certain ’20-’22 RZR and GENERAL models; steering wheel can separate and result in loss of control, posing crash hazard and serious injury. Get free repair. Call 800-765-2747 or visit [https://t.co/kCQg0yV9Br]. — Polaris Off-Road (@PolarisORV) July 19, 2022