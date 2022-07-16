Bryan Harner takes second place at 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix

Bryan Harner, head technician at Yamaha-Triumph-KTM of Camp Hill in Pennsylvania, placed second at the 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix.

Yamaha Motor Corp. USA recently invited its top six outstanding motorsports technicians, based on their Yamaha Technical Training Gold certification scores, to Atlanta to compete. Over 100 techs competed for a spot in the finals.

Bryan Harner, head technician at Yamaha-Triumph-KTM of Camp Hill in Pennsylvania, placed second at the 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix.

Harner had the full support of Yamaha-Triumph-KTM of Camp Hill, which was without an A-tech for the duration of the competition.

“My message to all the other dealer principals that choose to send their best, congrats on your decision for seeing the value in what Yamaha is doing to help promote the brand and their dealership,” said Duane Summers, general manager at Yamaha-Triumph-KTM of Camp Hill.

