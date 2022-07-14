E-Z-GO RXV golf car body on the market

The first aftermarket body set for the E-Z-GO RXV is now available. The Phoenix-RX from DoubleTake is the latest addition to the successful Phoenix body kit family and the first major product launch since the DoubleTake brand was brought under the Red Hawk umbrella as part of Arrowhead Engineered Product’s Golf Division.

The Phoenix-RX answers a long-standing demand in the market for a comprehensive, custom solution to elevate the styling of the popular RXV golf car. Both professionals and savvy DIYers will find everything they need to transform the RXV with their choice of 20 colors, along with options for matching seats, steering wheels, roofs, wheels, and trim. The result is a completely customized look that revolutionizes the appearance of the E-Z-GO RXV.

“We are very proud to bring this much-anticipated product to market,” says Steve Martin, Director of Custom Golf Car Supply. “Developing the Phoenix-RX presented a significant challenge because we had to solve all the problems that previously made the RXV very difficult to modify. Those days are over. The Phoenix-RX is here and is shipping to happy customers across the country right now.”

The RX body kit incorporates the sweeping, aerodynamic lines and aggressive, sporty styling that have made its Phoenix-line predecessors the benchmark for custom golf car body kits. All Phoenix body kits are part of the DoubleTake Color-Match System, ensuring color harmony across the entire line. Everything from seat vinyl to enclosure fabrics and beyond are precisely matched to provide a cohesive, single-source solution. In addition to a broad range of color selections, the Phoenix-RX also provides options for the front grille styling, available in diamond or slotted designs. Customers can choose between a black or chrome finish, providing eight combinations for fine-tuning the look of a completely personalized E-Z-GO RXV.

More outdoor power equipment and powersports dealers are diversifying into the custom golf car business as these vehicles are increasingly in demand for personal use as well as in settings such as local villages, ranches, resorts, universities, and retirement communities. “Customization is everything in the UTV market, and golf car owners are no different,” said John Bauersfeld, Vice President of Field Sales for Arrowhead Engineered Products. “With launches like the Phoenix–RX, we demonstrate our commitment to delivering products that push the limits of golf car performance and aesthetics. Exciting things are happening in this industry, and we are thrilled to be on the forefront of it all with Red Hawk and DoubleTake.”