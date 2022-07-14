E-Bike Category Manager named for Parts Unlimited

Parts Unlimited has announced the promotion of Mike Ralph, who has accepted the E-Bike Category Manager position.

Ralph joined LeMans Corporation a few months prior as the first specific hire in the E-Bike category as a Key Account Representative and as a Product Specialist. As the electric industry has expanded, so has the need for a category manager. Ralph has several years of management experience related to bicycles and other wheeled sports. He is an E-bike enthusiast, Vespa rider and he has owned various dual-sport and street bikes. In his spare time, Ralph enjoys camping, kayaking, jogging, visiting theme parks, taking family trips and playing with is four dogs.

