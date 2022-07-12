Volcon Stag preorders exceed $70 million of potential revenue

Volcon Inc. opened pre-production orders for its dealers Monday, June 27 for the Stag, its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV. The first all-electric off-road company has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders which, if ultimately finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue for the company following delivery.

With an MSRP of $39,999, dealers were required to submit purchase orders directly through Volcon’s sales representatives. The company will continue to accept orders for 2023 model year production from dealers until sold out, at which point Volcon will accept waitlist orders. Pre-orders of the Stag are non-binding and cancellable prior to delivery.

“We made a conservative estimate concerning sales volumes, having worked closely with our sales and marketing team to identify sales targets for 2023. While we felt confident in our ability to reach our pre-order targets, we’ve been pleasantly surprised to find we are achieving those targets at a faster pace than we had planned,” said Jordan Davis, Volcon, Inc. CEO. “Dealer acceptance has been strong, and it’s clear to us that the powersports community is ready for high performing electric off-road vehicles. The Stag fulfills that desire perfectly.”

On the heels of the better than anticipated pre-order volume, the company has already begun looking at additional solutions to overcome supply chain constraints; however, no assurances can be made that such solutions will be available to the company on economic terms, or at all.

“The Stag has always been core to the vision of what Volcon could become. That vision has become a reality with the launch this past week,” said Christian Okonsky, co-founder and chief technology officer at Volcon. “The excitement around the Stag has been awesome to watch, and the dealer interest, via their pre-orders, supports the efforts we have made to design and engineer the Stag and build our brand. This is all the more reason for us to continue to pursue leading edge technology solutions by partnering with reputable suppliers, whether it be in drive trains, suspension components, or tires. We’re looking forward to, and deeply focused on, solidifying and deepening our relationships within our supply base and the broader powersports industry.”