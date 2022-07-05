Greenger offers demo rides at Vurb Shred Tour stops

With the mission to get more kids on bikes, the electric revolution is here and the CRF-E2 from Greenger Powersports is a perfect steppingstone for younger riders to get introduced to the sport.

Greenger and Vurbmoto are teaming up to offer demo rides of the CRF-E2 at the Vurb Shred Tour stops. This is an opportunity for your dealership’s little rippers to demo the first electric motorcycle to bear the CRF name and connect with the moto community during a collection of exciting weekends.

“Sponsors are cool. Sponsors who ship you two new motorcycles are especially cool,” said Brent Stallo, Vurbmoto co-owner. “The feeling of uncrating a new bike never gets old, especially when it’s a bike and manufacturer that we have very high hopes for. Families are going to have fun trying these things out.”

“Not only is this a great chance for new or experienced youth riders to try the CRF-E2 out for the first time. Our dealer network will have the opportunity to be a vendor at each stop, connecting them directly to the community that supports them everyday” said Doug Chapman, Greenger Powersports marketing supervisor. “One of Greenger’s goals is to connect with the next generation of riders. The Vurb Shred Tour provides us with a platform to grow and support the sport we all love.”

See below for the full remaining schedule of the CRF-E2 demo days.

Sept. 9-11, Hedgesville, WV - TOMAHAWK

Sept. 30- Oct. 2, VURB CLASSIC Gray Court, SC - NEXT LVL 101

Oct. 8-9, Pell City, AL - MILLCREEK

Nov. 4-6, Okeechobee, FL - MOTOBROS

Dec. 10-11, Little Field, AZ - MESQUITE MX PARK

Full Shred Tour Schedule - https://www.vurbmoto.com/vurb-shred-tour/