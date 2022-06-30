2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Trail and Forest accessories (video)

A week after exploring some epic terrain and some hangtime with some equally epic industry folks, we’re still riding a high following the 2022 Honda Pioneer Games in Tennessee that showcased the Pioneer 1000 Trail and Forest models.

Click the play button above to learn more about accessories for the 2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Forest and Trail editions.

Allan Baynosa, assistant manager, After-Sales at American Honda Motor Co., offered some time to chat with Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon about some of the 30 new factory accessories for the Pioneer’s work and play functions for 2022.

Don’t let these Pioneer units leave your dealership without adding a couple of our favorites to the P.O.

Garmin Tread Powersport Navigator with Group Ride Radio

• Tread is built to withstand extreme terrains, temperatures and weather. It features a 5.5-inch glove friendly touchscreen with built-in Altimeter, Barometer, Compass and Pitch and Roll gauges.

• Navigator includes topographic maps of North and Central America, public land boundaries, U.S. Forest Service roads and trails with Motor Vehicle Use Maps. Includes downloadable high-resolution Birdseye Satellite Imagery via Wi-Fi directly to Navigator at no extra cost.

• Use the Tread app to sync your waypoints, tracks, routes and collections across devices, plus get easy GPX Import/Export and access to live weather.

• Stay connected to your friends with the Group Ride Radio for up to 20 riders. No cell signal is required.

• $749.95

Advertisement

Windshield Wiper/Washer Kit

• Includes a windshield wiper and a washer reservoir to provide the ability to clean your windshield.

• Kit contains all necessary installation parts

• $516.95

SSV Works Audio System

• Powered by a 50 watt x 4 channel amplifier.

• Includes two 6.5-inch 195 watt 2-way coaxial Powersports Speakers, weatherproofed & ruggedized for the outdoors with 25mm Titanium Tweeters for ultra-bright highs.

• Molded front speaker kick panels optimize sound quality without compromising legroom.

• On-dash media controller features Bluetooth, Aux-input, AM, FM with a large, bright LED backlit display and a Direct-Fit dash kit.

• Plug & Play installation.

• $744.95

Plow Push Tube with new Quick Connect system

• Features a Quick Connect system for easy installation and removal of plow in seconds.

• Designed for your Honda with special Pioneer graphics.

• Durable construction, engineered to perform season after season.

• Features heavy-duty 3-inch trip springs.

• Easy to reach angulation handle allows blade to be set at five different positions (±25°/±12.5°/0°).

• 4-position adjustable attack angle block.

• $571.95

Rear Speaker Pods

• Two, SSV Works custom molded, Cage Mount Pods include two 6.5-inch 195 watt, 2-way coaxial Powersports Speakers with 25mm Titanium Tweeters for ultra bright highs.

• Weatherproofed and ruggedized for the outdoors.

• $349.95

Allan Baynosa (left), assistant manager, After-Sales at American Honda Motor Co., offered some time to chat with Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon about some of the 30 new factory accessories for the Pioneer’s work and play functions for 2022.