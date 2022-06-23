Teryx KRX4 1000 part of Demo Tour at Monster Jam

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is bringing back the Teryx KRX Demo Tour to the spectacle of Monster Jam. The 2022 tour, which is set to kick off in Nashville at Nissan Stadium today, will include the all-new Teryx KRX4 1000 four-passenger sport side x side. FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio will complete the Teryx KRX Demo Tour stops at Monster Jam June 30-July 2.

These exclusive Kawasaki events will provide your dealership’s current and future customers with the opportunity to be among the first to test drive the all-new Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 four-passenger sport side-by-side on a Monster Jam course. It will give riders a firsthand experience of how incredibly capable the Teryx KRX4 1000 and Teryx KRX 1000 are when navigating off-road obstacles including climbs, descents, whoops and more.

In addition to the riding experience, the Teryx KRX Demo Tour will be serving up great food, Monster Energy beverages, music, giveaways, Good Times, and more, with special appearances by Monster Jam trucks and drivers. Participants must have on the appropriate riding gear – helmet, goggles, gloves, pants and closed-toe shoes to be eligible for a demo ride. The demo experience will be held prior to the official Monster Jam event and an event ticket is not required for demo entry.

Send your customers here to pre-register HERE to secure their demo spot prior to the event.