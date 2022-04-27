Accelerate Conference adds VIP Video & Marketing as Silver sponsor

VIP Video & Marketing, which provides powersports dealerships with ongoing educational insight and real actionable goals to dramatically improve their online business, has signed on to make its debut as a Silver-level sponsor at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando. Being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort, the conference will bring together dealership owners, staff and industry members for 2.5 days of education, networking and business building.

Jay Meyer (left), owner/president of VIP Video & Marketing, is looking forward to meeting

with his current and future dealership partners in Orlando.

VIP Video & Marketing, established in 2018, is fueled by the passion and love of all things motorsports and more importantly a passion for helping dealership clients.

“We are excited and honored to be included as a sponsor for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando,” said Jay Meyer, owner/president of VIP Video & Marketing. “I look forward to meeting like-minded industry leaders, building rapport with dealers, making memories, and most of all establishing lifelong relationships!”

Jay enjoyed some shop talk over lunch with Team PSB last month and signed on later that afternoon.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services and Speed Leasing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

Here's a look at the Accelerate Conference schedule

2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 14

4:00-5:00 p.m., Caribbean 1

Interview with the General Managers

Powersports Business content Dave McMahon will be joined by dealership general managers for a discussion. Join the conversation as we take a look at the year that was, share challenges and successes and identify trends for the future. With Justin Alpiser, Team Powersports; and Eric Osner, Crossroad Powersports.

5:00-7:00 p.m., Caribbean 3&4

Welcome Networking Reception

Toast to the past year and learn about the future from your dealership and industry peers with appetizes and drinks provided by the conference’s sponsoring brands. Meet new dealer peers and connect with companies that can add to your profitability in 2023. It’s a great place to make dinner plans for the evening.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

8:00-8:30 a.m., Caribbean Foyer, Coffee

8:30-9:15 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 1

9:15-10:00 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 2

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 3

11:15 a.m.-Noon, Caribbean 1, Education Session 4

Noon-1:30 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Lunch

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 5

2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 6

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 7

4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Reception

5:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Powersports Business Honors

Join us as we celebrate the dealership owners and staff who moving their businesses into the future with flare. We’ll honor and recognize the 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Dealers; the inaugural class of Dealership Women With Spark; and the 2022 Best in Class Dealers. Grab a seat as we toast to the future success of our award winners. Another great spot to make dinner plans.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Caribbean Foyer, Coffee

8:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 8

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 9

10:45 a.m-11:30 a.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 10

11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m., Caribbean 3&4, Networking Lunch

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 11

2:00 p.m.-3:15 p.m., Caribbean 1, Education Session 12

Conference ends.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.