Accelerate Conference adds ZiiDMS as Silver sponsor

ZiiDMS, the AI-powered business intelligence tool for powersports dealerships, has signed on to make its debut as a Silver-level sponsor at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando. Being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort, the conference will bring together dealership owners, staff and industry members for 2.5 days of education, networking and business building.

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta provided an ideal launching point for the event.

ZiiDMS is designed for large and multi-rooftop powersports dealership groups consisting of 20 or more employees. At its core, ZiiDMS is built for real-time business intelligence, analytics, and retail management combined with AI and machine learning to help large dealers make informed decisions and take action to increase profitability.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

When looking at dealership rooftops by state, we will have:

North Carolina - 4

Minnesota - 3

Georgia - 2

Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee - 1

Not bad considering there's still ice on the ponds near PSB's Minnesota headquarters!