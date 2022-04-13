Dealership moves hours to 8-6 M-F; 8-3 Sat

Now that snow has changed to sleet and freezing rain in some parts of the country, dealerships are making sure they capitalize on the spring riding buzz by honing in on their open hours.

We just saw this update from a pair of small-town Midwest dealerships:

New hours are:

8-6 M-F

8-3 Sat

Closed Sun

That’s 57 hours a week for customers to come in and enjoy your retail experience. We've seen a few 8:00 a.m. start times, but no dealerships have dipped into a 7:00 a.m. showroom kickoff that we have seen.

The 2021 Powersports Business Market Data Book Dealer Survey revealed that 30% of respondents said they were open 50 hours or more per week, with 55% open on Mondays and 7% open Sundays.

