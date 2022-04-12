CFMOTO motorcycles land strong response with MotoGP display

There was a time when CFMOTO would have been an unexpected guest during MotoGP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. That time, apparently, is long gone, based on the reception of the manufacturer’s new motorcycles for the U.S. market that greeted dealers in attendance at the spread.

With the CFMOTO tractor trailer rig providing a prominent display (and shade!), the full lineup of motorcycles – now landing in dealership showroom floors – was on display, along with side-by-sides and ATVs.

The motorcycle lineup gained particular interest from the extreme enthusiasts in attendance at the races. With such an engaged and animated crowd on hand, the overwhelming response by fans visiting the display was two thumbs up.

Here's a look at the CFMOTO 300 SS from the showroom floor at Tousley Motorsports in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.