Harley-Davidson t-shirt to benefit humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine with United Way

Harley-Davidson has released H-D for Ukraine, a limited-edition t-shirt in collaboration with United Way Worldwide to benefit humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

For each t-shirt sold through June 15, 2022, $26 will benefit United Way Worldwide’s United for Ukraine Fund, which is providing assistance in the form of transportation, shelter, food, medicine and critical childcare supplies to support those in crisis. In addition, the Harley-Davidson Foundation has donated $50,000 to the United for Ukraine Fund.

This program was conceived by Harley-Davidson employees who wanted to find a way to give back and show support for relief efforts for Ukraine. The t-shirt was designed by employees and features the colors of the Ukrainian flag across the iconic Harley-Davidson logo on the chest. On back of the t-shirt, UNITED WE RIDE is featured and epitomizes the spirit of Harley-Davidson, rallying together to help when needed.

The H-D for Ukraine Tee is available on Harley-Davidson.com for $35.