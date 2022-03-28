FMF KTM’s Hart wins Grinding Stone Hard Enduro

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart got off to a strong start in the 2022 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series as he raced his way to a convincing open-round victory at the Grinding Stone Hard Enduro in Page, Arizona. Hart, the reigning AMA Extreme Offroad Champion from 2021, beat the competition by more than 40 minutes to finish the rocky and technical race in just over four hours.





Fully recovered from a previous thumb injury, Hart came into the 2022 season charging and ready to defend his No. 1 plate aboard the KTM 300 XC-W TPI. The Canadian rider got himself out front right away and he worked hard to put an early gap over the rest of the field. Racing within a time limit of five hours, Hart was able to stretch his lead to more than 40 minutes over the second place rider to secure the first victory of the nine-round series.



Hart: “I underestimated it a bit, I thought the track was going to be easier from what I walked but after one lap, all the dust got on the rocks and it got really hard! There were some downhills that I was basically pushing my bike down, so they did a good job with the course. It was really good, I got a good gap on the first lap and that’s kind of what I planned on doing, so I wouldn’t be navigating and they could just follow me, and then it kind of just extended from there and I got the win.”

Overall Pro Top 3 Results

Trystan Hart, KTM Ryder Leblond, Husqvarna Cooper Abbott, Sherco