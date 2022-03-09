First sponsor, dealership commit to 2022 Accelerate Conference

After launching its industry presence at the conference last year, Volcon ePowersports will once again be a sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Volcon, based in Round Rock, Texas, also becomes the first all-electric powersports manufacturer to join the ranks as sponsor.

In addition to the Volcon electric motorcycle lineup, which was featured at the 2021 event, Volcon has plans to make an even larger splash with even more wheels in 2022. Stay tuned for details from Volcon on how dealers can ramp up their electric offering by attending the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Registrations for dealerships and industry members also are underway, with Flip My Cycle (Fayetteville, NC) the first dealership to save its spot in Orlando.