According to a report by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, Polaris Inc. “is suspending exports to Russia. The manufacturer of snowmobiles, ATVs and the like told the Business Journal Tuesday it's halting business with the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.”

