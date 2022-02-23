Sturgis Buffalo Chip unveils Ness-customized Road Glide

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip and Arlen Ness Motorcycles have unveiled a one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson Road Glide built to be auctioned off at the 2022 Legends Ride charity event kickoff at Outlaw Square in historic Deadwood, South Dakota, on Aug. 8. See the unveil video at LegendsRide.com.

The highlight of each year’s Legends Ride festivities in Deadwood is the special live custom motorcycle and art auction. This year’s auction features the truly unique race-inspired performance bagger by famed customizers Cory and Zach Ness. The stock Road Glide model, sponsored by Black Hills-Harley Davidson, includes a wide array of performance upgrades.

The Ness Custom Road Glide is heading to the auction block at the 15th annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride to support the event’s mission of giving.

The Ness Road Glide is the first bike showcasing the new line of Performance Bagger products from Arlen Ness Motorcycles. Ness added extra horsepower to the Milwaukee-Eight powerplant in the form of a gold Ness Method air cleaner and a Vance & Hines 2-into-1 racing exhaust. The build features the new Pro Short fender, Legend Suspension, LePera seat, Ness Method fork legs and the wild gold anodized Ness Y Spoke wheels. Eye-catching Ness gold anodized floorboards, pegs, shift lever and derby cover, along with a stunning paint job from Riff Raff Customs complete the distinctive look of the bagger.

“As long-time supporters of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride, we love when we can all come together to support outstanding causes like Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum,” said Cory Ness, president of Arlen Ness Motorcycles. “This Road Glide is a great package from front to back. We’re looking forward to seeing it being auctioned off, as well as seeing everyone on the ride.”

Cory and Zach Ness will be among the list of celebrity guests taking part in 2022 Legends Ride festivities. Rider contributions from the event benefit South Dakota Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame and Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame.

Exceptional custom motorcycles and worthwhile charity events are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, including performances from world-class entertainers, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, and so much more. All events are outdoors in an open environment for the safest experience possible. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event and Entertainment Lineup

Friday, Aug. 5

Entertainment TBA

Saturday, Aug. 6

Snoop Dogg

Buckcherry

Sunday, Aug. 7

Bush

Monday, Aug. 8

Rob Zombie

Legends Ride

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Entertainment TBA

Biker Belles Women’s Day Celebration

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Travis Tritt

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Rusty Wallace Ride

Thursday, Aug. 11

Entertainment TBA

Freedom Celebration

Western Frontier Motorcycle Ride

Friday, Aug. 12

Pop Evil

Saturday, Aug. 13

Entertainment TBA