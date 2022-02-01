IG Live dealership tour lands at Simply Ride for 40 Under 40 Award deliveries

Thanks to newly promoted general manager Andy Brinkhaus and longtime owner Brian Cox for the hospitality and insight on a Friday afternoon that saw Simply Ride buzzing with activity in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Powersports Business had some 2021 40 Under 40 Dealer Awards to hand off. After talking shop, PSB was granted an all-access pass to the dealership so we went live on Instagram. Hit the arrow below to have a look. Thanks to our record-setting crowd of IG Live attendees for joining us as it happened.

Interested in getting your favorite Under 40 dealership owner or staff member on the 2022 list? There's no better time than now to complete the nomination form below and hit the red submit button. We'll look forward to hosting the winners again at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando.

Simply Ride GM Andy Brinkhaus was making things happen at the shop by the time we got the film rolling.

Simply Ride owner Brian Cox simply would not go for a solo photo opp!