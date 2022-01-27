Former Polaris president named CEO of Premier Marine

A familiar face will be bringing his successful leadership and powersports experience to pontoon manufacturer Premier Marine, based in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Premier Marine today announced Matt Homan as the company’s new CEO and equity partner. Homan brings extensive leadership, team building and dealer network skills to Premier Marine. Current interim president Ron Inman will guide Homan’s transition and will continue to oversee key divisions at Premier while also serving as vice president of Business Development for Envision Company.

Matt Homan

Homan most recently served as president and CEO of Liberty Diversified International, and prior to that, helped to build Polaris Industries into a global powersport leader. During his 16-year tenure at Polaris, Homan held several significant leadership positions including President of Off-Road Vehicles and President of Global Adjacent Markets.

“Matt is a highly respected leader and his experience, character and drive align perfectly with the culture we’re building here at Premier Marine,” said Chris Carlson, owner of Premier and former owner of Sportech. “I’ve worked with Matt in the past and have always admired his strong market and product understanding, coupled with his amazing leadership instincts and a history of building high-performance teams.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Homan said. “Premier represents one of the most respected luxury pontoon manufacturers in the market and the brand’s growth potential is limitless. The culture and core values at Premier align with my approach to business, and I’m excited to help accelerate the momentum that they’ve established.”

“I knew right away I wanted to join this team,” Homan continued. “Chris has a track record of success, and I believe the alignment of a corporate executive and an entrepreneur with the vision that Chris has is a powerful one.”

As president of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Homan worked with the team to build a strategy and execute a plan that quickly led to rapid improvements across the business. Homan will utilize those skills as he builds a world-class team that will eventually occupy a new 150,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and accompanying 30,000 sq. ft. fiberglass and tooling operation in Big Lake, Minnesota. The company has already gained incredible momentum since the 2021 acquisition with over 130 new hires, including 13 key leadership positions, including Homan.

Homan began his career at General Mills with various marketing roles after receiving his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and an MBA from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Homan and his wife, Janna of 27 years have three daughters.

Advertisement