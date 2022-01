For dealers who want to engage in growth ideas with their peers, there’s no better annual junket that the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. That’s where Jay Hatfield Motorsports, with three locations in Kansas and Missouri, shared word of the dealership’s recent growth. Plans include a Honda Powerhouse location and test track.

Read all about the expansion on page 33 of the January 2022 of Powersports Business magazine by clicking the image below.

Click the image above to read the article in the January 2022 edition of Powersports Business.