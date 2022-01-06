Polaris ATV Automatic Reverse LED Light Kit unveiled by PowerMadd

PowerMadd has released its Automatic Reverse LED Light Kit for Polaris ATVs. This kit is a programmable unit that can be used on many different models. Once installed, the LED light will turn on automatically once the machine is shifted into reverse. The LED light is IP67 rated. It can be mounted to the rear luggage rack of the ATV with the included clamps.

This kit can be removed from any Polaris ATV and reprogrammed to another as long as the fitment is compatible.

Specifications:

Automatically turns on when in reverse

Plug-in Play connectors

Programmable

Manual override switch

Power: 12 Watt

Lumens: 800 lm Flood

Waterproof: IP 67

Color temperature: 6000 K

LED Color: white

Life time: 30000 hours

Mounting brackets included

Housing material: Aluminum

Part# 66007 - Polaris ATV Automatic Reverse LED Light Kit - MSRP: $120.00