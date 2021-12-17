Do you love creating stories with words and video? Join the PSB content team

With the recent departure of managing editor Nick Longworth to handle online content duties for the local FOX-TV affiliate, Powersports Business is hiring in the content department.

We're seeking candidates who love to converse, enjoy speaking to large audiences both in real life and via social media, and get excited about storytelling in a highly entrepreneurial industry.

This entry-level-ish, full-time position is geared toward a person who is likely you're riding pal's son or daughter who recently graduated from college and is looking to put that communications/journalism degree to work.

Full scoop from the home office in Plymouth, Minnesota, is here.

https://www.journalismjobs.com/1670930-associate-editor-epg-media--specialty-information

Send those interested my way or let me know who I should be tracking down at

dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com.