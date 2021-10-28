20 states to have dealer representation at Accelerate Conference

The latest registration totals for the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference show that 20 states will have dealership staff representation during the Nov. 8-10, 2021, event at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. Dave McMahon, editor and content director at Powersports Business, has mapped out another series of seminars aimed at engagement — and profitability for 2022. Register for the conference by clicking here.

There’s no better time than today to make sure you reconnect live and in-person with your long lost dealer friends from across the country, listen to profit-accelerating classroom sessions and benefit from meeting some of the industry’s key company representatives. All that, and plenty of fun from Team PSB and all that the Hyatt has to offer.

With Michigan becoming the latest state with dealer representation, the first-year conference now has 20 states being represented by the dealer lineup:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

“We’re grateful for the interest in our first-year event,” McMahon said. “Whatever your role is in the industry, engagement is more important than ever and is the reason why we at Powersports Business have persevered and insisted on going live with our inaugural dealer conference. It’s an intimate setting that will allow for better and higher-level networking and discussion for everyone in attendance.”

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are:

The Varsity - Atlanta