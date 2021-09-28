American Landmaster hires new VP of Engineering

American Landmaster has announced the hiring of its new VP of Engineering.

David Ross has a 30-year history of leading and managing technology and product development programs for John Deere and Rheem Manufacturing, with expertise in developing technology/product roadmaps, leading engineering teams, driving product development processes and improving design for manufacturing processes – all of which will be instrumental in assisting ALM growth plans.

David Ross

According to the announcement, Ross led the engineering efforts for John Deere’s development on the new 4000 series subcompact tractors, then led engineering and program management on the global 5000 series utility tractors business. Ross finished his career at John Deere at their head quarter operations involved in technology, product and program management.

American Landmaster launched its new 2021 UTV lineup including both gas and electric UTVs. Heading into 2022, Landmaster anticipates additional investment in new product development and increasing production capacity.

“We need someone like David Ross that can accelerate us to the next level in manufacturing and new product development. This is a big win for this organization, and we look forward to him starting,” said Jeff Bannister, President of American Landmaster, in the announcement.

In addition, American Landmaster has also announced the opening of a new R&D engineering facility located near Indianapolis, Indiana. This new facility will allow the company to expand design, testing and validation capabilities of new and existing models. The new site allows for future recruitment of engineering talent, and is committed to continuing investment in technology and product development.