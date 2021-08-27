Dealership cancels event due to COVID restrictions

Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions put in place for its Interior Health region, Barnes Harley-Davidson of Kamloops, British Columbia, has opted to cancel its Midsummer Meltdown – originally scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

According to its official Instagram page, “We take health and safety very seriously and are currently following all recommendations from the B.C.C.D.C. [British Columbia Centre for Disease Control]”

Although located in Canada, many states in the U.S. have reported COVID-19 related infection and hospitalization rates on the rise in the wake of the Delta variant spread.

