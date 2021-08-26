Dealership offers ‘motorcycle yoga’

While it’s common that marketing departments will branch out to offer different events in an effort to attract people of varying interests, it’s not often you find a Harley-Davidson location offer yoga classes.

But that’s exactly what Bulls Falls Harley-Davidson of Rothschild, Wisconsin, did for those interested – inviting “motorcycle yogi” Greg Ormson to teach a class on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

“While trying to serve our demographic population I recognized that many of us aren’t as limber as we were 20 years ago. Throwing your leg over the bike isn’t quite as easy,” said director of marketing and events Pookie Rosa of the events origins. “This is all about extending our riding life. Our goal is to be able to stay on two wheels for as long as possible. Doing simple stretches and exercises while on the road can do just that.”

Ormson first walked into the Bulls Falls dealership two years ago and as luck would have it, Rosa had recently read a marketing publication for bikers – one of the activity suggestions highlighted being yoga for bikers. Ormson previously held classes at his local dealership, Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction, Arizona, and the two quickly agreed it was meant to be.

Admittedly, Rosa said the turnout “wasn’t huge,” but that some of the lack of attendance could be attributed to several large rides also happening in the area the same day. Of the seven people that registered, positive feedback was received, with rider Shawn Buntin saying, “I wish I had done this a lot sooner. More people need to understand how helpful this really is to the rider.”

“I learned that simple stretches genuinely can extend the riding life and time of our riders,” said Rosa. “The misconception of ‘Yoga’ was put to rest – it isn’t just for the slim ladies in yoga pants. Anyone can use their bike and do simple stretches to help aid them with combating common riding aches and pains.”

The dealership will also host fundraiser event for the Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) on October 30.

A video from the 90-minute instructional class can be found below. Has your dealership ever considered hosting events that require active participation? If so, let us know what ideas have worked best in the comments section!

Advertisement