U.S. Senator Manchin shows off Hatfield-McCoy Trails to ORV industry

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda to tour the Hatfield-McCoy trails to highlight West Virginia’s quickly expanding ATV industry and the growing adventure tourism opportunities in southern West Virginia. The Hatfield-McCoy trails created an estimated economic impact of more than $38 million in 2019.

“Monday’s tour and ride was an exciting opportunity to show West Virginia’s expanding adventure tourism industry to manufacturers of off-road vehicles from across the country. The beauty of our state attracts tourists from across America to visit Wild and Wonderful West Virginia for the adventure of a lifetime,” said Senator Manchin. “With our expanding trail systems and growing number of off-road enthusiasts travelling to our state, there is a great opportunity for manufacturers of these vehicles and their accessories to locate the facilities and jobs they require right here in West Virginia.”

“Monday was a great day riding the Hatfield-McCoy trails and taking in the stunning West Virginia scenery with Sen. Manchin. We discussed the importance of American manufacturing and how the growing outdoor recreation industry supports small businesses and local communities,” said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris.

“West Virginia has always been one of the strongest off-highway vehicle markets for Kawasaki and the industry as a whole. With a world class trail system in place like Hatfield-McCoy it is easy to see why. But as Senator Manchin showcased today, the state has also developed a business climate that has the ability to make West Virginia a key to future growth of the powersports industry in U.S.,” said Bill Jenkins, Senior Vice President Sales & Operations of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

“Monday’s visit from major all-terrain vehicle manufacturers shows Senators Manchin’s continued commitment to diversifying the economy of Southern West Virginia and his ongoing support for the tourism surrounding the Hatfield McCoy trails and new manufacturing jobs for Southern West Virginia,” said Jeffrey Lusk, Executive Director of Regional Recreation Authority.

The Hatfield-McCoy trails consist of ten trail systems and 900 miles of professional managed trails throughout Logan, Kanawha, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo and Boone counties. For years, Senator Manchin has been advocating for funding to help maintain and grow the trail system.