Register today for Wednesday’s free PSB webinar

We’re looking forward to gathering again virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2:00 p.m. Central for the latest webinar in the 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series.

Michelle Reines, powersports enthusiast extraordinaire, is a leadership guru and will be joining PSB editor Dave McMahon to talk a lot about how we can all become better leaders. Of course, we will also get into her family’s AMA District 37 desert racing successes and learn where they plan to go ride next.

Leadership expert Michelle Reines also knows her way around on- and off-road bikes.

“What is your leadership strategy to maximize your profit centers?” attendees will receive insight into Michelle’s 12 Leadership Lessons along with some goodies for your virtual swagbag.

You might be just as interested to know that Michelle will be joining us from the family’s trophy room in Southern California. Michelle’s toy hauler that heads out to the desert most weekends currently gets filled by a selection of seven different units, which have been purchased at seven different dealerships like yours!

Join us live to say hello, or check in after the fact if you are unloading another truck full of units.

If your title is any of the following, join your industry peers who have already registered:

Owner

Sales manager

President

Owner/operator

Manager government sales

Consultant

20 club moderator

Consumer credit

Gear & accessory manager

Sales

Member

Co-Chair

General manager

Parts manager

The 2021 series sponsors are McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and CFMOTO.

