The 19th annual Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride for Juvenile Diabetes was another overwhelming success, according to the folks at Rod’s Ride on Powersports in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The ride included a 127-mile loop through the Coulee Region. The event generated impressive coverage locally on News8000.com, with manager Sokhon Sen getting the interview honors.

Well done, Rod’s. Check out the video below.