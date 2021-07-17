Patriot Tour to visit Signature Harley-Davidson

The Patriot Tour will continue its annual 115-day journey across the U.S. by arriving Sunday, July 18, at Signature Harley-Davidson in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The 2021 Patriot Tour launched in Las Vegas on May 14 and will travel across all 50 states through 14,500 miles in 115 days via motorcycle escort, returning to Las Vegas on Sept. 11. The Patriot Tour is designed to raise awareness and funds for the national veteran nonprofit organization, Nation of Patriots, whose mission is to enhance the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

Powersports Business previously reported on Signature’s involvement with the creation of the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Memorial in its community to honor local service member families.

Mike Kirk will accept the flag during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Signature Harley-Davidson. Kirk served from 1978-81 in the Army, and is a Glass City HOG Member of Signature Harley-Davidson.

On Monday, escorted by members of the Glass City and Irish Hills HOG chapters, Kirk will transfer the flag to the next bearer at Cement City Harley-Davidson in Michigan. The ride will leave Signature Harley-Davidson at 10 a.m.

All are welcome and invited to witness the arrival of the escort into town on July 18, at the Signature Harley-Davidson dealership.