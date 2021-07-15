Triumph teams up for LE watch, customized bike for 2022

Swiss watchmaker Breitling and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph announce a long-term partnership and are gearing up for a limited-edition watch and a customized motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

For this exciting partnership, the two brands will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

“This is where substance meets original styling. You can expect purposeful engineering paired with modern retro designs,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “But however you want to describe it, there’ll be a huge sense of adventure and discovery.”

Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor welcomes this unique chance to collaborate with another established heritage brand.

“Like Breitling we’re committed to providing the flawless handling and incredible finishes that give our community an incomparable experience,” Bloor said.

Their journey has already begun. Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycles — the original modern café racer — are now on display in top Breitling boutiques around the world.

In the US, a motorcycle will be on display in Breitling’s New York City - Madison Avenue location this August upon completion of the store's remodel.