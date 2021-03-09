Triumph announces new Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Limited Edition

Triumph has announced the limited edition Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Limited Editions are now meaner and more menacing than ever.

With just 1,000 of each limited edition worldwide, each with a unique certificate of authenticity, the new Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black bring extra exclusivity with a new level of meaner muscle to the Rocket 3 range.

These distinctive editions deliver all the world-leading 2,500cc triple engine performance, high-specification technology and phenomenal handling that has taken the Rocket 3 to the top of its category. With their unique and sophisticated blacked-out style, these limited-editions add even more attitude to the ultimate high-performance muscle roadster.

The Rocket 3 GT Triple Black

Two distinctive and unique black paint schemes

The new limited edition Rocket 3 line-up comes in two stunning and sophisticated color schemes. The Rocket 3 R Black, the ultimate muscle roadster, takes on a dark and moody style with a distinctive matt and gloss all-black paint scheme, with black tank badges and new ‘black’ branding. Alternatively the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black features a sophisticated dark style with a distinctive three-shade black paint scheme, while maintaining its entire laid-back and comfortable attitude.

Dedicated blacked out details and finishes

Both of the new limited edition Rocket 3 R and GT have been enhanced by a unique beautiful range of blacked out components that add an even more aggressive and dominant style, with a beautiful carbon-fibre front mudguard fitted as standard.

Their world leading 2,500cc engine comes fully blacked out, with unique black painted exhaust headers, heat shields and end caps. A dedicated crinkle black powder coated intake cover finishes off the blacked out engine style, and provides the new, limited edition Rockets with a meaner look and attitude.

The list of blacked-out components continues across both motorcycles. On the front, the new Rockets are enriched with black painted mudguard mounts, black painted headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls and badging. Contributing to the new darker look and style are black anodised components, including fork lowers, yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, rider footrests, brake and gear pedals, heel guards and pillion footrests and hangers. The list of black anodised components continues with the rear frame forging, RSU rocker, swingarm guard, side stand, brake and clutch levers, and premium black anodised bar-end mirrors with machined detailing fitted as standard (market dependent).

Incredible performance

The new Rocket limited edition line-up’s 2,500cc triple engine delivers incredible performance. In fact, it’s not only the largest production motorcycle engine in the World, but it also delivers the world’s highest torque at 221Nm. Maximum torque arrives at 4,000 RPM and is held constantly through the mid-range, giving unparalleled acceleration and effortless riding at any gear. Peak power is 167 PS @ 6,000 RPM and the triple engine is tuned to deliver power from a low 3,500 RPM, up to 7,000 RPM.

The Rocket 3 R has recently demonstrated its incredible acceleration by setting a staggering new Triumph production motorcycle record of 0-60 MPH in just 2.73 seconds.

The engine of this limited-edition carries the aggressive and dark style with a black painted finish on the iconic, hydroformed three-header exhaust run, which delivers the most magnificent, rich, triple engine roar. The Rocket 3 R also features a high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox and a ’torque assist’ hydraulic clutch.

Phenomenal handling

In regard to handling, both the Rocket 3 R and GT are an absolute revelation, not only in terms of comfort and touring ease, but also in delivering a genuinely dynamic roadster ride, much more akin to a Speed Triple than a traditional cruiser.

Both models feature a lightweight aluminum frame and a very high specification of equipment – on the rear there’s a fully adjustable Showa mono shock RSU with a piggy back reservoir, while up front the upside down Showa 47mm cartridge front forks are adjustable for compression and rebound damping.

The brakes are Brembo’s top specification Stylema road going radial monobloc calipers with twin floating discs. These cutting edge calipers are a lightweight and compact design, with optimized airflow for efficient cooling.

Further highlighting the incredible specification of the Rocket, both models feature a high performance Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper and 300mm disc on the rear.

For comfort, the Rocket 3 R and GT come with sculpted rider and pillion saddles, with unique black painted cast aluminum finishers under the seat. Seat height is a low 773mm on the Rocket 3 R, whilst on the GT the seat height is 750mm. Both also have been designed for maximum seating flexibility, with the option to swop between a twin seat set-ups to a single with the accessory infill pad, and to swop to either models set-up with a range of accessory options available. The foot peg position can also be adapted, with adjustable mid-foot controls on the Rocket R, with two vertical position settings to choose from. The limited edition’s pillion foot pegs can also be hidden thanks to their elegant foldaway design, which comes in a unique black finish.

Class leading technology

The Rocket 3 comes with Triumph’s optimised cornering ABS and traction control as standard, which are controlled by a sophisticated Inertial Measurement Unit that measures the roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates of the bike, in order to calculate the lean angle and optimize braking and traction control accordingly. The instruments are Triumph’s latest generation full-color TFTs, which are angle-adjustable and have two information layout themes that can be personalized.

The TFT system has the accessory My Triumph connectivity system software pre-installed, and ready to be activated with an accessory-fit Bluetooth module. This gives the rider GoPro interaction, turn-by-turn navigation and phone and music operation via the switch cubes, with all information displayed and accessible on the TFT screen.

Both models are equipped with four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – all of which can be easily changed while on the move via the illuminated switch cubes. The riding modes adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

For low energy consumption, increased durability and greater visibility, the Rocket 3 R has all-LED lighting, including a twin LED headlight, a beautifully-shaped tail light, indicators and the number plate light. (Market restrictions may apply)

Dependent on the market, the headlights also incorporate the signature shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, increasing rider visibility to other road users.

As standard the Rocket comes equipped with hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and keyless steering lock, and a USB charging socket.

A wide range of Triumph Genuine Accessories

As with all Triumphs models, there is a wide range of Genuine Accessories available for the new limited edition Rocket 3s, through which each rider can tailor their bike to suit their preferences.

Among the available genuine accessories, customers can find Triumph Shift Assist, for clutchless up and down gear changes, heated grips (which come as standard on the Rocket 3 GT) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System for enhanced safety and control.

For more touring-oriented needs, a range of luggage is available with an innovative

Triumph patented cast aluminum pannier mounting system, interchangeable seats and handlebars and the Track+ and Protect+ tracking and alarm systems (market restrictions may apply).